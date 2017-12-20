20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bridge Over Cuvango River in Need of Repair

Menongue — The bridge over Cuvango river, in Caiundo locality, Menongue Municipality of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, is in need of repair, an intervention that will stop its degradation and prevent the danger such situation can represent.

ANGOP has learnt that the 200-metre long bridge is already showing some cracks.

Speaking to the press, the assistant administrator of Caiundo commune, Jonas da Conceição, has informed that a delegation from the Provincial Government has recently made an assessment visit to the locality and checked on the spot the state of the said bridge.

In face of such assessment visit, explained the source, the government has instructed the National Roads Institute (INEA) to conduct a technical feasibility study for the recovery of the said infrastructure.

Jonas da Conceição then stressed that he hopes the concerned authorities can show speed and efficiency in the materialisation of the goal to recover the bridge, which has a strategic importance for the region.

