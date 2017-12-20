Zimbabwe: 16 Sport Associations Face Disciplinary Action

THE Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) is set to take action against 16 non-compliant national sport associations next year. This follows the statement by SRC board chairman Edward Siwela a few months ago regarding some national sport associations that are failing to comply with the country's supreme sports body's statutes.

The 16 are set to appear before a disciplinary committee which will be set-up at the beginning of next year.

These are Zimbabwe Aerobics Association, Zimbabwe Chess Federation, Zimbabwe Association of the Blind Sport (ZASOB), Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association, Zimbabwe Handball Federation, Zimbabwe Pool Association, Sailing Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Wrestling Federation, Air Sports Federation of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Baseball Association, Zimbabwe Kick-boxing Association, Zimbabwe Snow Sport Association, Zimbabwe Softball Association, Zimbabwe International Taekwondo Association, Association of International Taekwondo of Zimbabwe and Weightlifting Federation of Zimbabwe.

In a statement released by the Sports Commission yesterday, the move has been necessitated by the total non-compliance of the associations despite numerous calls for them to regularise their position.

Sports Commission acting director-general, Joseph Muchechetere said they would want to ensure there is order in sport.

"Corporate governance is the heart beat of any organisation and as such it occupies a very strategic place in the organisational matrix, to (this) end the SRC is determined to nip the transgression in the bud by ensuring that all those who are non-compliant are brought to book in line with the Sports Commission Act.

"The level of non-compliance indicate that some of the national sport associations do not have regard for the laws of the land. It is in this spirit that we would like to ensure that there is order in the sport and recreation sector," said Muchechetere.

The other associations that are partially compliant are engaging the Sports Commission to ensure they are fully compliant.

The Sports Commission had their second Sport Governance conference last week were calls were made for associations to comply.

The first conference was held in January where 2017 was declared a year of good governance but it appears more still needs to be done if the supreme sports body is to bring change in the way some of the associations do business.

During last week's conference the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe, who was the guest of honour implored on the Commission to take action against errant associations and bodies.

"Going forward we are going to insist on the SRC to de-register all the sporting bodies which are not compliant with the laws of the land. This is not to say as Government we are oblivious of what the international sport federations say in terms of interference with regards to your operations.

"However, it is also true that international sport federations are for good corporate governance.

"As the ministry and SRC, we are going to tighten the screws especially on those who come to us seeking for assistance when they are not in good books with us.

"It must be borne in mind that Government collects money from the taxpayers and it is only fair that we deploy the scarce resources where there is order as we will also be asked to account for these resources, " said Kazembe.

Early last year the Sports Commission sanctioned seven associations for a similar offence and three of them -- Zimbabwe Handball Federation, Zimbabwe Wushu Federation and Zimbabwe Boxing Federation had their executives suspended for two years.

While Zimbabwe Netball Association, Judo Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Taekwondo Association and Zimbabwe Table Tennis were given warnings.

ZHF and ZBF were, however, due for elections and now have substantive executives after holding elections late last year.