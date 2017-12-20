20 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tererai Mugwadi Sentencing Deferred

By Lovemore Meya

Sentencing in a matter in which musician Tererai Mugwadi was convicted of culpable homicide last Thursday was yesterday deferred to January 12, 2018.

Mugwadi (32) of Mt Hampden in Harare was involved in an accident which claimed the life of Seremani Marvellous. She was supposed to be sentenced yesterday, but the trial magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso was off duty, hence the postponement.

Mugwadi, who is out of custody, appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Blessing Murwisi who deferred the matter. Mr Mudzongachiso convicted Mugwadi after putting her to her defence, where she was clutching at straws in an effort to build her case.

This proved to be fruitless as Mr Mudzongachiso blamed her for causing the accident after she failed to act reasonably as a driver. Prosecutor Mrs Itai Chikono proved that on June 23 this year at around 8.40pm, Mugwadi was driving a Toyota Rav4 along Seke Road under the influence of alcohol.

She failed to control her vehicle, swerved and encroached into a lane with oncoming traffic. Mugwadi hit a Toyota Hiace truck, which was being driven by Tichaona Takaeneya and it overturned. The accident killed Seremani Marvellous, a passenger, who was sitting at the back of the Toyota Hiace. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Mugwadi's arrest.

