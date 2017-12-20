20 December 2017

Angola: EGTI Assesses Private Investment in Lossambo

Huambo — The CEO of the Infrastructure Management Company (EGTI), Rodrigo dos Santos, has assessed, Tuesday, the conditions in the satellite city of Lossambo, in central Huambo province, for the integration of new services including private investment.

At the end of the visiting programme, the official told Angop that there is a already a number of requests for investments in the various satellite cities of the country, in areas such as restaurants, day care centers, private clinics among others services.

The sitellite city of Lossambo inaugurated in April this year comprises 2009 homes.

