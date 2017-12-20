Ethiopia: Devastating Tide of Intolerance

In a world of diversity, tolerance is a means to sustain development endeavors. Tolerance is about respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of cultures, languages, traditional values and norms, expressions and ways of being human.

It is harmony in difference. It is not only a moral duty, rather it is also a political and legal requirement. It is also the virtue that makes peace possible and turns the culture of war to peace.

That is why tolerance encourages the undergoing construction to be more inclusive, resilient to the society at large and is preferred as a means to live in harmony.

Above all, tolerance is an active attitude prompted by recognition of the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others. In no circumstance, it can be used to justify violation of these fundamental values. It is to be exercised by individuals, groups and states. Tolerance is the responsibility that upholds human rights, pluralism (including cultural pluralism), democracy and the rule of law. It involves the rejection of dogmatism and absolutism and affirms the standards set out in international human rights instruments.

Consistent with respect for human rights, the practice of tolerance does not mean toleration of social injustice or the abandonment or weakening of one's convictions. It means that one is free to adhere to one's own convictions and accepts that others adhere to theirs. It means accepting the fact that human beings are naturally diverse in their appearance, situation, behavior and values and accept and appreciate their rights to live in peace and to be as they are. It also means that one's views are not to be imposed on others.

In the modern world, tolerance is more essential than ever before. It is an age marked by the globalization of the economy and by rapidly increasing mobility, communication, integration and interdependence, large-scale migrations and displacement of populations, urbanization and changing social patterns.

Since every part of the world is characterized by diversity, escalating intolerance, causes potentially menaces. The presence of tolerance is a must between individuals, at family and/or community levels. Promoting tolerance is key to shape attitudes, bring consensus and solidarity between different outlooks. Thus, the promotion of tolerance should take place everywhere:- in government and non government organizations; educational institutions, non-formal education, at home and in the workplace.

The media should also play constructive role in facilitating free and open dialogue and discussion, disseminating the values of tolerance, and highlighting the dangers of indifference towards the rise in intolerant groups and ideologies.

Measures must be taken to ensure equality in dignity and rights for individuals and groups wherever necessary. In this respect, particular attention should be paid to vulnerable groups which are socially or economically disadvantaged so as to provide them the protection.

Indeed, education is the most effective means of preventing intolerance. Tolerance education, if delivered properly, teach people what their shared rights and freedoms are, and enable them respect and be respected, promote and protect the will of others. That is why it is necessary to promote systematic and rational tolerance teaching methods that will address the cultural, social, economic, political and religious sources of intolerance - major roots of violence and exclusion.

Thus, education for tolerance should be considered as an urgent imperative response to instill it among younger generation. Education policies and programs should also contribute to development through creating solidarity and tolerance among individuals as well as ethnic, social, cultural, religious and linguistic groups and nations.

Education for tolerance should aim at countering influences that lead to fear and exclusion of others, and should help young people to develop capacities for independent judgment, critical thinking and ethical reasoning.

Devoting special attention to improving teacher training, curricula, the content of textbooks and lessons, and other educational materials including new educational technologies, with a view to producing caring and responsible citizens open to other cultures, able to appreciate the value of freedom, respectful of human dignity and differences, and prevent conflicts or resolve them by non-violent means.

On the other hand, in order to generate public awareness, emphasize the dangers of intolerance and react with renewed commitment and action in support of tolerance promotion is critical.

In this context, tolerance must be more than indifference and the passive acceptance of others. Tolerance must be seen as an act of liberation, whereby the differences of others are accepted as the same as one's own. This means respecting the great diversity of humanity on the basis of human rights. It means reaching out to others across new bridges of dialogue, standing up to all forms of racism, hatred and discrimination, because discrimination against one is discrimination against all.

There are seven billion ways of 'being human,' but we stand together as members of the same family, all different, all equally seeking respect for rights and dignity.

Tolerance is a struggle for peace. This calls for new policies that respect diversity and pluralism on the basis of human rights. Most of all, this calls on all of us across the world, to act for tolerance in our own lives, in seeking to understand others, in rejecting all racism and hatred, including anti-Semitism.

Tolerance is an act of humanity, which we must nurture and enact each in own lives every day, to rejoice in the diversity that makes us strong and the values that bring us together.