Ethiopia: A Standing Out Airliner for African Economic Integration, Unity

Since commencing international flights in 1951, the Ethiopian Airlines has remained the monumental figure in Africa's aviation industry and it has invaluable role in the inception and foundation of the Organization of African Unity(OAU). The Airline issued a motto 'Bringing Africa Together' in the 1960s to demonstrate its ambition of bringing the continent closer in the immediate post-colonial period.

1960 is widely recognized in history as Year of Africa and 17 African countries which were primarily under the UK and French administrations became independent. As soon as the countries got their independence, it was Ethiopian that served the people.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Commercial Officer Busera Awel says Ethiopian began flight to Nigeria just after a month the country got its independence in October 1960 and did similar things in several times in connecting the newly-independent countries with the rest of the world.

In its 55 destinations across Africa, Ethiopian serving more countries than any other airline by linking the continent with its extensive destinations of Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East.

The Airliner's wide network is also enabling the Heads of States and Government, diplomats as well as participants of the African Union (AU) summits to have a seamless connectivity with Africa's political capital, Addis Ababa.

Busera said: "Capitalizing on its wide destinations, the Ethiopian Airlines provides an efficient connectivity across Africa and people could flight any time to any part of the continent via Addis Ababa. By doing so, Ethiopia's flag carrier is not only transporting people, but also integrating the economy of Africa."

Ethiopian role in AU's vision of economic integration

An Economist, Dr. Costantinos Berhutesfa said the main objectives Ethiopian Airlines regional and global outreach is to translate the African Union's Minimum Integration Plan (MIP) and bolster ongoing economic cooperation initiatives between the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) through integration in transport and communications. Ethiopian is creating sub-regional hubs to emulate the successful integration experiences in certain RECs, and to apply them to all the other Communities to help the RECs to identify and implement the priority activities with a view to attaining the integration stages.

Ethiopian Airlines helps the AU's aims to help the RECs implement the MIP using a clearly identified calendar; and develop and implement other support measures to facilitate the creation of a single market around the key sectors.

Dr. Costantinos: "Ethiopian Airlines is playing a critical role in connecting the diplomatic capital of Africa with the rest of the continent in a very tangible way by moving passengers from cities to cities and countries to countries thereby promoting trade and family relationship and showing the world that AU's vision of economic integration is real."

The Airliner has also been engaged for Africa's economic integration in a demonstrable manner by investing tens of millions of dollars for the acquisition of several airliners. Currently Ethiopian is the major shareholder in Togo's flag carrier, Sky Airlines and owns part of the national airlines of Malawi.

Ethiopian signed in July 2013 a deal for the acquisition of 49 percent of the Malawian carrier, Malawi and the remaining shareholding will be held by the government of Malawi and private Malawian investors, according to the Airliner.

There is also a lot of media reports in that Ethiopian Airlines is in discussion to franchise Zambian flag carrier and to invest and setting up new carriers across the continent. Furthermore, the Airliner has provided support service for many other African carriers including Rwanda Air.

Ethiopian spent ten billion of dollars to buy new aircrafts and deploy in African skies whereas many airliners tend to dedicate the new airplanes for European and North American routes. The Airliner paves a way for African passengers' travel in the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350XWB, both are first of their kind in the continent's aviation industry.

An economist, Zemedeneh Negatu said on his part that Ethiopian has also played a crucial role in furthering the relations and cooperation among African countries. In this regard, the Airlines is flying to Nigeria, the biggest economy in Africa, five destinations, more than any other international airliner.

Nigerians are among the major beneficiaries of Ethiopian Airline's investment because the Airliner could pick passengers up from major Nigerian cities as no other flying carrier could do that.

Zemedeneh denounced the separation of Africa by various economic blocks such as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) and others. He said these fragmentations are not helpful for Africa's economic integration by making inter-community trade and investment relations much difficult.

He said: "Europe has only one economic community-EU, and African leaders need to learn from the success Ethiopian Airlines has witnessed in interconnecting the various blocks in effective and efficient manner and it is an example for them how should they see Africa's economic integration."

Unlike many flying carriers which primarily focus on serving some large African cities such as Lagos, Johannesburg and Nairobi and leave out the smaller countries and cities without service, the Ethiopian Airlines connect virtually every country in Africa.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA)

Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA) is the largest and the most modern aviation academy in Africa recognized as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Regional Training Center of Excellence. IATA (International Air Transport Association) authorized the academy as global training center and Accredited Training School.

The Academy trains aviation professionals from classrooms to simulator training and offers industry standard training for pilots, aircraft technicians, cabin attendants and ground service staff. Academy's Leadership and Career Development Center is also trained thousands in management and leadership skills.

The cabin crews' training simulates real-time scenarios with training aircrafts designed for emergency drills and service training. The pilot training school has light aircraft, motionless and moving simulators on both training and jet aircraft. Virtual Maintenance Trainers (VMTs) and various workshops features Ethiopian aircraft maintenance training.

Busera noted that the Academy has trained the required aviation professionals both for Ethiopian Airlines Group and other partner airlines around the region and has the capacity to support Ethiopian Vision 2025 growth plan with adequate aviation professionals thereby contributing its share for the development of Africa's aviation industry.

Human resource development (HRD) is one of the four pillars of the Airliner Vision 2025 while the remaining are fleet, infrastructure and systems.

In this regard, EAA has significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals and in last October, it graduated 262 aviation professionals of whom 50 pilots, 66 aviation maintenance technicians, 120 cabin crew and 26 equipment and facility maintenance technicians.

The Officer said: "Testifying Ethiopian Pan African stance and key role in the development of African aviation, a total of 34 Cameroonian, Rwandese, Equatorial Guinean, Togolese, and Congolese nationals were among that round of graduates."

Currently, the Academy trains 2,000 aviation professionals per annum and it envisages enhancing its intake capacity to 4,000 by 2025.

Ethiopian Cargo

Ethiopian Cargo is the largest network cargo operator in Africa and amongst one of the largest in the world.

Following the inauguration of a modern Cargo Terminal II in last June, Ethiopian Cargo and logistics services annual uplift capacity reaches to 1 million tons that would have a paramount importance in boosting Ethiopia's floriculture and horticulture exports and help to keep the quality of footwear, leather and medicine products.

The cargo terminal is playing a pivotal role in addressing Africa's logistic and cargo shortcomings and helping the countries connect to the global trade and providing them world-class cargo facilities.

The new terminal has facilities such as dry cargo terminal warehouse, perishable cargo terminal with cool chain storage, office building, apron area which accommodates five additional big freighter aircraft and sufficient truck parking apron.

It is also fitted with different climate chambers for storage and handling of temperature sensitive products such as fresh agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, life science products, among others.

Ethiopian deploying state-of-the-art and large cargo aircrafts in the African routes that are engaged in transporting goods from one corner of the continent to the other thereby fostering export and investment undertakings.

Zemedeneh said: "The cargo component and the rapid expansion of the Ethiopian Airlines cargo capacity has benefited many African countries who otherwise would not have that service or would be very expensive and infrequent as the level of interest of non-African carriers in African cargo is not that much strong."

In this regard, Ethiopian provides very competitive cargo service in a good frequency because its major focus is Africa. Though the Airliner is a global carrier with over 100 destinations across five continents, it also realizes that its home-base is Africa and investing multi-million dollars to improve the cargo facilities.

The cargo service, thus, promotes intra-African trade and Africa's trade ties with the rest of the world. And it is very important component which had not been through Ethiopian, many African countries would be struggling to import or export goods to international market.

Ethiopian cargo and logistics services operate eight dedicated freighters to 39 global freighter destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe, according to information obtained from the Airliner.

Awards

In recognition of the success Ethiopian has witnessed in the turbulent Africa's aviation industry, where many of the continent's carriers become bankrupted, it has received much accolades for its work. In 2017 alone, Ethiopian has been received several awards and to mention a few, it wins SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa in June 21.

The Airlines has won African Airline of the Year 2017 Award in June 1, 2017 and Ethiopian Catering voted Outstanding Food Service by Carrier in Africa in April 18. Ethiopian has also received Cargo Airline Award for Network Development at Brussels in March 13,2017 and African Cargo Airline of the Year Award in February 28.

The road ahead

Praising Ethiopian efforts to retain its leading position in Africa's aviation sector, the economic experts stated that the Airliner should continue in developing and executing its long-term strategy in most effective and efficient manner to remain competitive in the volatile industry.

They agreed that the expansion of Bole International Airport would only have a significant effect for the next few years and the Airlines should build new airport to enhance its competitiveness against the major airliners in the North Africa and Middle East regions.

It is recalled the overall status of the Bole International Airport Expansion project, which has been executing at the cost of 350 million USD has reached 60 percent and it would raise the airport's annual passengers handling capacity from the current 6.7 million to 22 million.

The experts stated, however, Ethiopian major competitor carriers including Fly Emirates is currently building brand-new airports that is even bigger than what they have.

"Taking in to account our major competitors have already began the race, the construction of the airport with the capacity of holding up to 75-80 million passengers a year should be commenced very soon so that Ethiopian can stay competitive in the global aviation industry," they recommended.

The experts expressed their belief that the merger of Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Airports Enterprise in to one entity would expedite the delivery of the new airport.

Ethiopian has done a lot of right things and what they need to do is continue their engagement in the people, pilots, technicians, cabin crew and all things that have make the Airliner successful. These need to be extended and acquisitions of new aircrafts and investments on new airlines should be consolidated, they underscored.