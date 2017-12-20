20 December 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Fully Supports the Striking SABC Workers

The Minister of Communications and the SABC Board need to intervene and make sure that the reasonable demands of the workers are met by the management. For years these workers have been the only shining light at SABC; they are the ones, who have kept the lights on when the politicians and their deployees were looting and collapsing the institution. They deserve better than this shabby treatment that they are getting from the management.

Workers should not be made to pay for the sins of others. We condemn the intimidation tactics and the anti-worker posture of the public broadcaster's intransigent management. We urge workers to maintain their fighting spirit and their unity because if they do not support each other on the picket line, they will meet each other on the soup kitchen lines.

The federation urges all its members and workers in general to offer solidarity to the striking SABC workers.

An injury to one is an injury to all!

Amandla!

