20 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Calls for Transforming Financial Sector

By Desta Gebrehiwot

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome stressed the need to get off the hook from conventional and traditional financial system to meet the continuous demand of the economy as the Second East African Finance Summit was launched here at the Economic Commission for Africa.

Speaking at the two-day long Summit jointly organized by Jimma and Addis Ababa Universities in collaboration with The iCapital Institute, the President also stated that despite an uptick in numbers of financial institutions, the services remain largely conventional. Accordingly,the leadership has to embolden innovation and introduction of modern products to win customers' expectation.

It is in the best interest of our country and finance sector that policy and regulation become transparent and participatory as far as it contributes to economic development of the nation, Dr. Mulatu added.

Collaborative efforts are also required to transform the financial activities. Healthy economy needs continues growth in capital income and productivity. T this end, the banking and insurance services should be placed at better position to contribute their own share.

East Africa is one of the fastest growing region and Ethiopia with 100 million population has big market potential for the private sector. Hence, this Summit serves to shape public opinion and formulate ideas and discuss vital issues surrounding the sector besides generating inputs for policy makers, he added.

Different studies on multiple issues would be presented in the Summit organized with the theme "Preparing for Tomorrow: Building Proactive Finance Sector in East Africa".

