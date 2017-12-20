Ethiopia: Endeavor to End Violence Against Women

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is one of the most widespread and persistent violations of the rights of women and girls, whether it is in the form of physical, sexual, emotional or economic assault. Discriminatory practices embodied in cultural and other forms of social practices justify violence perpetrated against women.

GBV has adverse consequences on the lives of women and girls. It may also have huge implications on the life choices of women and girls. Harmful traditional practices such as child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation expose women and girls to unplanned pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) including HIV and AIDS, to school dropout. Furthermore, GBV discriminates women and girls and enforces them adopt inferior status.

Emebet Getachew, a mother of two, was a victim of GBV. The violence had occurred by her ex-husband. As she narrated they had lived together for nine years. However, their life was full of wrangle and physical assault; which resulted her for temporary disability. By then, Emebet had moved from place to place assisted with the wheelchair, as she stated.

"While I was attending medical treatment in hospital, the police had arrested and imprisoned him. Following this, he represented his relatives to administer the home. The children forced to reside in neighbors' house," she told.

People took me to safe house- 'Women Sanctuary Development Organization' in Addis Ababa to attend medical treatment which took me a year long. The Sanctuary helped me to raise my children without any difficulty.

Like Emebet, women in Ethiopia are highly exposed to serious troubles caused by GBV.

The health, social, sexual, reproductive health and well-being of millions of individuals and families are adversely affected by violence, Saba Gebremedhin Network of Ethiopian Women Association said.

"In clear terms, the fight against poverty and injustice will only bear fruit if the nation invest to address the root causes of gender inequalities and GBV." Women's rights to equal participation and benefits can not be seen separately from the overall economic and political progress, she added

Waking up the mindset of the youth has paramount importance to curb the violence that has been occurred in women. For this to happen, concerned bodies should work jointly, Saba underscored.

Women and Children Affairs Minister Demitu Hambissa said that in line with women rights, the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has devoted quite a number of provisions proclaiming their full rights.

The legal codes, the policies and strategies enacted have reinforced the stipulations of the Constitution to safeguard women from any form of violation. But it needs to admit that when the challenges women face, the work done so far and the results achieved are measured, a lot remains to go to satisfactorily addressed women's issues, she added.

The government has adopted legal and policy frameworks to address the problem of GBV in Ethiopia. Furthermore, institutional structures including specialized units dealing with the problem of GBV have been established at different levels of government. But, because the practice of GBV is long rooted cultural, traditional practices and religious beliefs, the problem still is quite pervasive. The policy framework in Ethiopia provides for a multi-sectoral approach whereby various actors provide the required package of support such as legal aid, asylums, medical and psycho-social support to survivors of GBV. But the access to and coverage of the services remain very inadequate compared to the extent and gravity of the problem, the Minister stated.

The legal and policy frameworks criminalize all acts of violence against women, including all forms of harmful traditional practices and sanction against the practice.

Ethiopia is pursuing a strategic plan for an integrated and multi-sectoral response to violence against women. The strategic plan focuses on prevention, protection and response mechanisms in the fight against Gender-Based Violence. The plan intends to improve the situation by addressing gaps and challenges at the policy, institutional and practical level and by initiating a comprehensive multi-sectoral and integrated prevention and response to GBV.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is currently leading a national platform towards ending Harmful Traditional Practices (HTPs) composed of various sector ministries, women associations, community based organizations and religious institutions to oversee the implementation of this strategy. As an extension of this effort, the Ethiopian government has entered a commitment to end the practices of child marriage and FGMs by 2025.

In the effort to see the realization of this commitment the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is in the process of developing a road map to clearly articulate the role of different actors, set a baseline and track progress regarding the government's commitment, including increasing financial resources by 10 percent to eliminate FGMs and Child Marriage put in place a monitoring and evaluation framework to track progresses.

"We are also undertaking various awareness raising activities to disseminate messages regarding GBV and HTPs and their adverse consequences using the media, national and international events, and different community gatherings."

The challenges of addressing GBV remain formidable calling to redouble efforts. "Although our legal framework provides a good level of protection against the violence, implementation needs to be strengthened for better protection of the right of women and girls," she said adding instituting a system of strong accountability mechanisms among law enforcement bodies is critical.

"We need to strengthen our strategic partnership and to take meaningful collective action for ending all forms of violence, including HTPs that adversely affect the wellbeing of women and girls and prevent them from realizing their potential and contribute to the development endeavors."

Recently a national campaign has been launched to step-up the fight against HTPs, especially child marriage and FGMs, in an effort to ensure the country meets its target of eliminating these two practices by 2025. The campaign will involve the roll-out of a massive community mobilization work in convincing communities to condemn the practices of violating the rights of women and girls.

Embet has now become active and healthy citizen after she has got the support from various stakeholders. She has finalized her education and serving as a collage principal in a given school. Though she faced a number of challenges that forced her to surrender, she did not gave up. In the middle, she has won the condominium house lots which turned her life to the better. "Now, I am leading a better life and raise my two children without any threat."