Ethiopia: Deep Renewal to Rescue Party State - Dr. Debretsion Gebremicael

The current Minister of Information and Communication Technology and elected Chairperson of the Tigrai People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has held an extended interview with Tigrai Mass Media Agency. We have brought it to our readers as concise as possible. Excerpts!

Q: Is there any similarities or differences between last year's deep reform and the recent reform within TPLF?

Dr. Debretsion: The deep renewal process has been started in 2015 both at the Coalition front (EPRDF) and the separate partties level. We further strengthened it in 2016. The recent reform within TPLF is part and parcel of the renewal process. This move was not only inside TPLF but also started at the government level and will continue upto the general public level very broadly for over six months.

In the sixth, the government has made evaluation of the deep renewal and followed by the annual evolution. Therefore, TPLF's recent evaluation is part of the national deep renewal process. As it is known, a renewal is not and can not be accomplished in a single meeting but it is a general process.

Within this framework, the recent meeting of TPLF has additional aspects. During this meeting, we have tried to include the missing elements of the last renewal process. Currently, the country is facing several troubles. There are instability, unrest and chaos in some parts of the country. Currently, the agenda is not only development but there are also issues related to peace and stability. At the moment, questions concerning the Constitution and the federal system have raised; to some extent we are getting off the track. This could make the recent evaluation similar to the country's reform.The difference is we have started to deepen the renewal process. Presently, We have seen things in more detailed manner, we made it deepest. We critically evaluated issues related to development, peace and stability. In this meeting, the general evaluation has gone down to individuals.

Q: Why did TPLF took 35 days in the recent meeting?

Dr. Debretsion: The depth of the national and regional issues called for much time to be consumed. We have used enough time to see many things in detail. During this meeting there were issues that had never raised before. It was also supported by research and evidence were presented based on well studied principles. There were varied outlooks and thoughts even though it was within the Party as the condition in the country deserves doing that. We should have to take enough time so as to comprehend all these things.

Q: Some ideas leaked during the meeting indicated that there were networking and attacks. As the result, few members of the Executive Committee walked out. Could you brief the public what the process of the deep renewal looked like ? Following this, there is leadership removal and power transfer. Some argue that there will be nothing newe than the power transfer. Would you brief us these issues?

Dr. Debretsion: The purpose of the meeting should be clearly understood. We had no intention to remove somebody and bring someone else to the place. The aim is to improve the situation in our region and also the country. If we are to solve the problems, we have to asses where the source of the problems is. So, the aim is to save the Party, the State, the country and the public. The fight against poverty and our transformational agenda should be successful. From the beginning, we have said that the source of the current crisis in the State and in the country at large is emanated from weak leadership. Thus, the leadership had to look inward and identify its problems. The major agenda focused on how the executive leadership and the central committee have been discharging their responsibilities peace, stability and fast sustainable development.

Had the agenda been focused on removing somebody, it could not have taken 35 days. The Party evaluated the performance of the state governing members of the party, the party's relation with other sisterly parties and the present politico-economic situation of country at large. The power transfer is, thus, the result of the process. We have been busy evaluating our weakness than the strengths. The agenda was not individual agenda. It was the weakness of the Executive Organ and we all shared the weaknesses.

Finally, we found the sources of networking, which was manifested in the top leadership and central committee. It was after such extended discusssion, evaluation, criticism and self criticism that we dismantled the networking. Them, based on the principles of the Party, four new members have been promoted to the Executive Committee in place of removed three members. The other one has been chosen to replace Dr. Tedros Adhano, who is now the Director General of World Health Organization. The basic thing in this evaluation bringing about the proper thoughts of the Party to its very place.

I believe that now the Party is in the right way. The sources of the problems are already cleared. This kind of deep renewal was not common in the history of the Party in the past some years. These are all the results of the recent meeting. However, it should be noticed that the illness is not still cured; it will go down to the lowest structure. We will then strengthen the struggle against poverty and to enhance good governance. So, I can say that the change doesnot refer to individuals. Rather, it is change at the Party level.

Q: Could you brief us whether the meeting was participatory and democratic?

Dr. Debretsion: The meeting was not like sports' game. The days we dedicated for the meeting by their own have something to inform that fact. There was deep discussion. Even an outsider can guess that there should be much issue to be raised during these days. And the reality matches with that expectation. As I mentioned, there were divergent views among the members of Executive and Central Committee in relation to the level of participation, democratization and rendering good leadership. This, by itself, calls for active participation of the members. It was accompanied by active participation. I thought that every idea has been raised and entertained well. Our debate was not limited through time so that our meetings were deep. We have seen the past, the present and the future politico-economic issues critically. We respect even the stance of one person but the governing one was the stance of the majority. After the final decision, one member from the Executive Committee walked out of the meeting. It should not have to be like this but it happened. The principles of our Party do not allow such discourse even though there is rough criticism. However, this was corrected during the Central Committee meeting.

Q: The meeting was highly influenced by the participation of retired veterans. How can the newly elected members stand by themselves when the veterans left? Tell us the readiness of TPLF to defend its people?

Dr. Debretsion: Undeniably, veterans had roles. However, the movement belongs to the active members. The present members are fully responsible for the present movements within the Party and at the national level. The veterans were invited participants because of the fact that the Party wants to conduct evaluation starting from the periods when the veterans were at the top of such responsibility.

They too are accountable for the past weakness if we had encountered in the due process and we need them to have full figure of the Party though the owner is the current leadership. But, they had no votes. As to me, the problem would have been if we did not let them participate. We have to invite the youth, scholars and other representatives of the public if possible. In any activity, excluding the veterans is wrong. We should be balanced in this regard and it was positive. We will open other forums to make sure that the general public has got chance to participate in the political process as well.

TRANSLATED BY HAFTU GEBREZGABIHER