South Africa: 'I'm Very Happy With the Outcome. I Will Work With Ramaphosa' - Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says he will work with new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after he won the race to be the party's new leader.

Masina made headlines in October when he declared he would resign if Ramaphosa won the ANC's December election.

"I will leave. I can never serve under Cyril. I respect him as my older brother, as a leader. [But] I just don't believe in this group he belongs to. So, he can lead. I will be out," he said.

But Masina now has a softer stance compared to his initial declaration, after Ramaphosa was elected the party's 14th leader in Nasrec on Sunday over Masina's preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"I am very happy with the outcome. I've worked very closely with [ANC] president Ramaphosa and I will continue to work with him," Masina told News24 in Nasrec on Wednesday.

He said his comments had been taken out of context, adding that he was responding to a question while under pressure from Ramaphosa supporters to call for a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

"I unfortunately responded that, if that is the case, I am prepared to make their job easier by resigning and remain an ordinary member of the ANC and a councillor."

Masina also said that the reason he had chosen to support Dlamini-Zuma was because of her stance on radical economic transformation, as affirmed by the party's policy conference in June.

"The only person who was articulating the outcome of the policy conference was Dlamini-Zuma.

"But I believe comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, as a disciplined leader, of the ANC will be able to implement those policies of the African National Congress as resolved by conference."

He would not be drawn on his initial statement in which he threatened to resign, saying he had put that matter to bed in a statement on November 1.

Masina meanwhile said the party should resist moves to take the outcomes of its top 6 vote to court.

"We are calling upon all delegates to accept the outcome as announced and desist from using the courts [to] deal with internal democratic processes of the African National Congress."

Source: News24