South Africa: The DA Vs De Lille, and Her Fight-Back Plans to Remain Mayor of Cape Town

analysis

While confusion reigned at the ANC national elective conference this week, the City of Cape Town stared down an uncertain future of its own. Beleaguered Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was granted a brief reprieve on Monday, but scandal-fatigued residents should brace themselves: this is not over. Expect a battle - if she's going down, she's going down swinging. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

What happened on Monday?

The mayor was granted an extension. She had been suspended from the DA and ordered to submit, to the DA's federal executive, reasons why she should be allowed to retain her job as mayor by 18 December 2017. The statement, issued via DA national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme, was titled "DA acts in the interest of a clean government that delivers for Cape Town". Ouch.

De Lille's legal team requested another week and was given until 5 January, on grounds that the allegations were serious and the consequences could be far-reaching.

Speaker Dirk Smit, who alongside chief whip Shaun August was told to defend his job after allegations of corruption were levelled against both, has reportedly already made his submission. Smit did not respond to earlier questions from Daily Maverick, but...