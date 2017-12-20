20 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NRM Gets Two-Thirds Majority As MPs Vote On Age Bill

Photo: The Observer
Uganda Speaker Rebecca Kadega age limit bill in Parliament

The ruling National Resistance Movement on Wednesday used its numerical strength to attain the two-thirds majority as members of Parliament voted for the second reading of the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 2 (2017).

The voting exercise that lasted for about two hours saw 317 MPs vote in favour, 97 against while two MPs abstained.

This implies that Parliament has voted to ensure that the bill goes for third reading before it is passed.

The MPs were supposed to vote yes, no or to abstain.

Mr Mukitare Birahwa, the Buliisa MP, Masindi District and Mr Pius Wakabi Rujumba, the MP for Bugahya County, Hoima District, abstained.

"With 317 voting in favour, therefore, the motion must be carried forward," Speaker Rebecca Kadaga ruled as she referred the bill to the House committee for further scrutiny.

Earlier, former Forum for Democratic Change loyalists; that is Bukedea Woman MP, Ms Anita Among and Ms Beatrice Anywar of Kitgum Municipality have voted in favour of the bill.

The two, now independents, until early this year, were critical of the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

The bill is intended to scrap the age limit for presidential candidates.

