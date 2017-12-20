Liberia: Jeremiah Sulunteh to Pledge Support to Senator George Weah

Monrovia — The debate over who wins Liberia's Presidential runoff is heating up with the two runner-ups, Unity Party and opposition Coalition for Democratic Change witnessing several endorsements.

Some officials of political parties have begun cross-carpeting to either of the two, poised to compete in the Presidential runoff.

Since its failure to go for a runoff, ending fifth in the October 10, 2017 poll, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has remained silent on which side to support.

But the party's vice Standard Bearer, Amb. Jeremiah Sulunteh, is likely to break silence on which way to go by openly pledging his support to the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change.

Sulunteh is expected to on Wednesday, endorse George Weah presidency in the pending runoff elections.

The endorsement ceremony is expected to take place in Bong County, one of Liberia's vote rich regions.

ANC has not officially endorsed a candidate in the Presidential runoff but the political officer to Amb. Sulunteh, Othello Frank, said his boss endorsement is a personal decision.

"It's true, that information is confirmed. Amb. Sulunteh will endorse George Weah in the Presidential runoff in Bong County tomorrow [Wednesday]. That negotiation has already been done," Franks disclosed.

He told FrontPage Africa via mobile phone Tuesday that Sulunteh's decision to support the CDC in the runoff is geared at uniting the people of Bong County.

Already, according to him, the Bong County Chapter of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) under his leadership has endorsed the CDC stating "it would be a good idea for a key partisan of the ANC, who hails from Bong County to follow our decision."

Frank further noted that Sulunteh has expressed conviction in having a good relationship with the CDC if elected as Liberia's next administration.

He said CDC vice standard bearer Senator Jewel Howard Taylor and his boss, Amb. Sulunteh are both kinsmen of Bong County and an endorsement to her party will accordingly serve as opportunity for the county.

"Ambassador Sulunteh wanted to be Liberia's next vice President but was not successful in the October 10, 2017 poll, and Jewel is the only one outstanding for the Vice Presidency in Bong County on the ticket of the CDC.

"It would be important for all citizens of Bong to rally support for the CDC because it's now an opportunity for all citizens of Bong County if Amb. Weah and Senator Taylor emerge victorious as President and vice President of the Republic of Liberia," Frank averred.

At the same time, Frank stated that Sulunteh still remains an active member of the Alternative National Congress adding, "I do not know if Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is in the know of this decision, it is a decision made by Ambassador Suluteh as an individual member of the ANC."