20 December 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senators Fail to Tell Korkoya What to Do

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Titus E. Dessie

Senators could not reach a decision Tuesday on what to tell authorities of the National Elections Commission after they summoned chairman Jerome Korkoya and his board of commissioners to explain the methodology on how NEC's intends to cleanup the Final Voters Registration Roll.

Following several hours of debate and interaction with NEC officials, Senator Jonathan Kaipay's motion that Korkoya's testimony to the Senate be noted was defeated.

Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah could not take control of the session and yielded to senator Jewel Howard Taylor's continuous call for the session to be adjourned.

At his Tuesday appearance in the Senate chamber, Korkoya told the senate plenary session that the FRR is being cleaned and guaranteed the lawmakers that the December 26, timetable would be met.

He could not state the legal reliance for scheduling the runoff vote for Dec. 2017.

"NEC has developed a roadmap to work with [and] the FRR is being cleaned as mandated by the Supreme Court to meet the scheduled time table."

Chairman Korkoya failed to confirm that the ongoing cleanup campaign of the FRR would be completed and published as required by the Supreme Court.

"We have manual system that we are using and the work is tedious. The system is weak and its possible for double registration for people who want to be dishonest. "

Liberia

Supreme Court Deliberates Over Call to Postpone Election

On Monday the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Bill of Information seeking a stay order on the pending December 26,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.