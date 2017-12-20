Gambia: What Is the Total Debt of the Country?

Mr. Amadou Sanneh, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has said Government will have to increase taxes as there… Read more »

This is approximately fifty seven thousand million dalasi (57,000 Million). This means that a new born in the Gambia, will carry a debt of D29,900 (or nearly thirty thousand dalasi) on his or her head. Every Gambian should bear this in mind as we prepare for a new year. Will we be envisaging bequeathing debts or development to the future generation? The future will tell.

The Minister of Finance has indicated that they inherited unsustainable debt from the Jammeh administration. The total debt of the country is 56.5 billion dalasi.

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.