Gambia: What Is the Total Debt of the Country?

The Minister of Finance has indicated that they inherited unsustainable debt from the Jammeh administration. The total debt of the country is 56.5 billion dalasi.
This is approximately fifty seven thousand million dalasi (57,000 Million). This means that a new born in the Gambia, will carry a debt of D29,900 (or nearly thirty thousand dalasi) on his or her head. Every Gambian should bear this in mind as we prepare for a new year. Will we be envisaging bequeathing debts or development to the future generation? The future will tell.