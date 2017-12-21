20 December 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Takes Kutonga Kwaro to Malawi

By Munashe Chokodza

High riding Zimbabwean contemporary musician Mukudzei Mukombe popularly known as Jah Prayzah is set to leave the country for a maiden festive tour of Malawi.

The "Kutonga Kwaro" hitmaker is expected to meet his legion of fans in Malawi for the first time and is banking on some of his songs that have made waves among them Mudhara Vachauya, Watora Mari and recently Nziyo Yerudo featuring Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade which are reportedly doing well, rocking radio stations as well as topping charts.

In a promotional video ahead of the tour, the lanky musician confirmed his scheduled visit encouraging his fans to come in numbers for his shows in Lilongwe on the 23rd and Blantyre on the 24th.

"Malawi we are coming there, performing on the 23rd in Lilongwe and Blantyre on Christmas eve. I want all my fans in Malawi to come through in their numbers. We are in the festive season so let's have fun" said Jah Prayzah.

In an interview with 263Chat, Keen Mashapaidze, Jah Prayzah's manager said it is an honor for the Mudhara Vachauya hitmaker to perform in Malawi.

"We feel honored to have a tour in Malawi and this shows that our work is now being appreciated in other African countries and we are going to do our best to return the love," said Mushapaidze.

