Photo: allafrica.com

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Former AU Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize.

The ANC's new national executive committee (NEC) is made up of friends and foes of incoming ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize comes out tops, followed by Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

The losing presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came in at number nine.

The rest of the top ten are made up of

Reginah Mhaule (Mpumalanga);

David Masondo (Limpopo);

Ronald Lamola (Mpumalanga);

Malusi Gigaba (KwaZulu-Natal);

Zizi Kodwa (Eastern Cape);

Violet Siwela (Mpumalanga);

and Obed Bapela (Gauteng).

Staunch Ramaphosa backers Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Angie and Mathole Motshekga, Jackson Mthembu and Mondli Gungubele all made the NEC.

But Ramaphosa will also face known backers of President Jacob Zuma when the party's highest decision-making body meets.

They include Zulu, Nomvula Mokonyane, Collen Maine, Bathabile Dlamini, Pule Mabe and Tony Yengeni.

Other Zuma ministers who made the NEC are Bongani Bongo (state security), Faith Muthambi (public service and administration) and Mosebenzi Zwane (mining).

The results were announced at 03:00 on Thursday after counting was delayed for hours.

New additions to the NEC include Thabang Makwetla (deputy minister of justice and correctional services), Sfiso Buthelezi (deputy minister of finance) and Mduduzi Manana.

Manana resigned as deputy minister of higher education and training in August and was convicted of assault after he beat-up two women in a Johannesburg restaurant.

ANC leaders who didn't make it back in the NEC include SACP leader Blade Nzimande and ministers Thulas Nxesi, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzeni Zokwana.

Source: News24