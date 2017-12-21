Zimbabwe: Former Mines Minister Chidhakwa Arrested

Photo: The Herald

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa

Former mines minister Walter Chidhakwa was Wednesday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission, hours after president Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to get tough on graft.

The development was confirmed by national police spokesperson Charity Charamba.

Chidhakwa's arrest comes after it was recently reported that he was one of the members of the G40 faction of the ruling party who were being investigated for corruption.

His arrest also came on the day when President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke strongly against corruption vowing culprits would meet the full wrath of the law.

In his state of the nation address Wednesday, Mnangagwa spoke tough against corruption which has seen his administration go after some former government officials and their allies who are linked to acts of corruption during the Mugabe era.

"Every case must be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws; there should be no sacred cows.

"My government will have a zero tolerance towards corruption and this has already begun," he said as he further pledged to deliver a clean poll next year.

"... My government is committed to entrenching a democratic society, driven by respect for the constitution the rule of law, mutual tolerance, peace and unity. To this end government will do all in its power to ensure that the 2018 harmonised general elections are credible free and fair."

Chidhakwa becomes the second former minister to be nabbed after former finance minister Ignatius Chombo was arrested on the night of the coup last month.