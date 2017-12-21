Photo: New Zimbabwe

War veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa.

Special advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Christopher Mutsvangwa has claimed that his wife, Monica, and Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, were the ones who initiated and led the process of impeaching the former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was forced out of power by the military last month after they had put him under house arrest during a coup they claimed was meant to weed out "criminals".

At the same time Mugabe was under house arrest, Zanu PF was leading a parallel process of impeaching him in parliament.

The impeachment process was, however, aborted after the aged former leader announced his resignation.

It is this impeachment process that Mutsvangwa said was initiated by his wife and minister Ziyambi.

"He (Ziyambi) is the one who authored the charges of removing Mugabe from power as a lawyer and after he had crafted the charges he handed over the draft to Mrs Mutsvangwa who then took it to the joint seating of parliament where she read it outlining all the charges against that old man," Mutsvangwa told delegates attending the Norton MP Temba Mliswa's Christmas cheer fund dinner held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton at the weekend.

"These two who are here with you today are the ones who assisted you to remove Mugabe from power and they did it constitutionally and even that old man could not resist the charges because he had seen that the charges were well crafted to the extent that he resigned on his own," Mutsvangwa claimed.

Mutsvangwa said his wife Monica who is also the Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister and Ziyambi deserved to be respected for the role they played on Mugabe's "resignation".

"Parliament did not have to end the impeachment debate after Mugabe had tendered his resignation, so can you all clap hands for these two for the role they played," Mutsvangwa said.