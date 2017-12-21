South Africa: Drugs and Ammunition Found Near Swaziland Borderline

press release

Yesterday, 19 December 2017 at 11.30, Multi-disciplinary approach by Public Order Policing, Tactical Response Team and National Intervention unit deployed at Pongola and the surroundings conducted their Festive Season operations preventing cross border crimes. While the members were patrolling, the followed up information about suspects manufacturing drugs at Industrial Park at Pongola. The premises was searched and ecstasy, cocaine, crystal meth, crack cocaine and dagga were found to the street value of more than R1.5 million. Three suspects aged 27 and 34 years were arrested. Two of the arrested suspects were charged for possession of drugs and the third suspect was charged for possession of ammunition as he was found with two AK47 rifle ammunition and five 9mm pistol ammunition. The suspects are due to appear today in the Pongola Magistrate's Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their hard work in curbing cross-border crimes in our province. "These operations are a hallmark of our festive season plans and drug dealers will feel the heat. We also wish to thank members of the community who raised the alarm and reported the suspected criminal activity in their area," he said.