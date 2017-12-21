Africa: Rwanda's Vision of the Singapore of Africa

opinion

Rwanda's ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi, this month celebrated 30 years of its existence.

And in the eyes of its members, they have every reason to brag about their achievements. However, party chairman, who is also the president of the country, Paul Kagame, counselled humility.

"What we are celebrating today are the achievements of generations. But we cannot be shortsighted. We must think of what we can do today to benefit the generations to come," Kagame told party members at the conference held at RPF headquarters in Rusororo, a few kilometers outside Kigali city.

"Singing praises is not worthy of the people who have self-respect. That bragging should stop. Use that energy to solve our problems. Let us not give value to such language. It is not part of our culture," Kagame urged colleagues.

But even if the Rwanda president is not interested in praises, this did not stop former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa, who gave a keynote address at the conference, from praising him.

Mkapa described Kagame as a conceptual architect, the designer, the inspirer, the implementer, the supervisor, the reviewer, the projector and the accountable depositor of his remarkable accomplishments.

Kagame reminded his audience that the success of Rwanda's armed struggle by RPF came with new challenges.

Some of the members turned selfish and thought Rwandans owed them. But the RPF principles could not allow creation of a class of untouchables. Some of these members fell off along the way and some of them are in exile.

"Those who strayed, put personal interests above the core values of the RPF, allowed themselves to be used by external forces and never wanted us to move forward and be who we deserve to be," he explained.

Kagame said RPF returned the dignity of Rwandans. He noted that in the past, desperate Rwandans settled for less. They felt at home being offered foreign citizenship and given jobs in big stores and to work as guards.

That one has since changed. Kagame wants to turn Rwanda into the Singapore of Africa. Rwanda has a few natural resources but it plans to turn itself into an information and communications technology hub.

Already, it has committed $1.5 million to construct and run an e-waste recycling facility, the second of its kind in Africa. The other one is in South Africa.

Donald Kaberuka, the former president of the African Development Bank, told members that the economic trends in Africa indicate that those countries which rely less on natural resources but innovative alternatives have made giant steps towards development.

Kaberuka warned that African countries should learn to do things that serve their interest and desist from doing things that are aimed at fitting the agenda of the powerful Western countries.

Another speaker, Dr Clet Niyikiza, who is a pharmaceuticals innovator based in USA, said Rwanda should not shy away from innovating because they fear other people will steal their ideas.

"A person who fears to grow crops because of the fear that the birds will eat his crops will never have food for his children," he said. He explained that being held back because of that fear stifles creativity and innovations.

Dr Niyikiza added that the remedy lies in formulating good intellectual property laws.

"When someone steals your ideas, take him to court, but don't be hostage to fear, you will be overtaken by those who are daring," he explained. He said young Rwandans can earn a lot from intellectual property rights.

And in order to achieve innovative minds, Dr Niyikiza says, the education curricula have to change. The knowledge from the schools and universities is good but young people have to be taught how to think and they need to learn a lot from the elders.

Whatever disagreements one may have with Kagame's leadership style, it is hard to categorize him as a time-waster - occupying a high office for a long time without tangible results.

In Rwanda, the roads are new and clean. New buildings are popping up and most of them courtesy of private capital. This means Kagame has managed to sweet-talk investors from all over the world and they believe in him.

There may be latent political challenges, but there seems to be accountability for the last 23 years since RPF took over the mantle.

The author is the business development director at The Observer Media Limited.