Sudan: President Kagame in Sudan for State Visit

President Paul Kagame today arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum for a two-day state visit.

According to a statement from the President's office, Kagame was set to hold a bilateral meeting with his host, President Omar El Bashir, as well as attend a state luncheon and banquet organised in his honour.

President Bashir was in Rwanda in August for the inauguration of President Kagame following this year's elections.

Media reports from Sudan indicated that the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Kagame is also expected to speak to students at the International University of Africa.

Reports say that during the visit the two sides will sign an agreement to establish the joint political consultation committee between the two countries.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry is quoted as saying in a statement that Rwanda has been among the African nations that continued to support Sudan's issues in the regional and international forums.

The statement added that Rwanda, under Kagame's leadership, managed to overcome the plight of genocide and destruction during a short period, saying the country's economy has been ranked among the fastest growing in Africa, according to Sudan Tribune.

In addition to bilateral arrangements, Rwanda and Sudan are both members of regional blocs and frameworks, such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Nile Basin Initiative.