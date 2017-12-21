21 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kigali Race Winners Yet to Get Prizes Seven Months Later

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benard Rotich

Kenyan athletes who competed in Kigali International Peace Marathon in May have appealed to organisers to release their cash prizes.

The athletes, who swept marathon titles in the race, are yet to get their cash awards seven months down the line.

The athletes on Wednesday said the race, which took place on May 21, was graced by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, and her Rwanda counterpart Jeannette Kagame.

The athletes who visited Nation Sport offices in Eldoret Wednesday said their plea to organisers to release the prize money has fell on deaf ears.

David Tarus, who came fourth in men's marathon, said they posed for pictures with dummy cheques after the race and thereafter they were told to give out their bank account numbers to facilitate payment after one week.

"The Kenyan athletes performed well in half and full marathon races and we were expecting to be paid immediately as promised. We gave out our account numbers and they told us we would get payment in a week time," said Tarus, who is expecting to be paid Sh9.6 million (Rwanda Francs 1.2 million).

Edwin Kemboi who was third in men's marathon said organisers have been giving them false promises.

"We have been trying to reach the organizers to pay us our money but the response we get is just to wait. We are parents and need that money so that our children can go to school in January," he said.

Sarah Jerop Lagat, who was third in women's race, appealed to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to intervene so that they are paid.

Kenya

Family of Six Rushed to Hospital After Car Crash

Six family members, including two children aged two and six years, are receiving treatment after a car they were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.