20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Norte Hospitals Need Technicians

Dundo — The Health Secretary of State, Valentim Altino Matias, defended Tuesday in Dundo, northern Lunda Norte province, the need to recruit health technicians for hospitals and health centers.

The official said so at the end of a working visit to the province to assess the state of operation of the sector.

He acknowledged that the province is well served in terms of well-equipped hospital infrastructures, but there is a shortage of professionals to ensure quality medical care for the population.

Valentim Matos said that a great investment was made in the construction of hospitals and medical centers, but that the province loses a little for lack of human resources, a situation that worries those officials in the sector.

He explained that this situation can be solved with the transfer to the province of qualified technicians coming from other regions of the country.

