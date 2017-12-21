20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry Revitalizes Sales Policy On Rough Diamonds

Luanda — The Ministry of Mining and Petroleum Resources has set up a working group to revitalize the commercialization of rough diamonds, coordinated by Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Victor.

The said working group, according to the executive order published in the State Gazette, December 18, consists of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Endiama, Manuel Ganga Junior, a representative of the Ministry of Finance, the National Reserve Bank and the National Kimberly Process Commission.

The creation of this commission is justified by the need to revitalize the marketing policy for rough diamonds in order to ensure greater transparency in the process of buying and selling diamonds in the Republic of Angola.

This diploma also falls within the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 153/17 of 4 July, which approves the organic statute of SODIAM-E.P, as the sole channel for the sale of diamonds in Angola.

