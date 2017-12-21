20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Officer Gunned Down in Catinton Neighborhood

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A National Police officer was killed on Tuesday afternoon, in Catinton ward Maianga district, in Luanda, by unidentified gunmen who are still on the run.

The victim was second sub-chief Maurício Caripa, 55-year old, who was shot dead with a AKM-47 firearm.

Speaking to Angop Wednesday, the director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the provincial delegation of the Interior Ministry (MININT), intendant, Mateus Lemos Rodrigues, reported that the case occurred around 5pm.

"It all happened when a motorized patrol group with four police officers assigned to the district intervened in an attempted robbery of money inside a car and was surprised by gunshots and the agent was seriously injured before dying on the scene" he said.

Angola

Angosat1 Launch to Last Five Minutes

Angosat1's first official satellite launch, the first Angolan satellite to be built by Russian experts, will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.