Angola: Police Officer Gunned Down in Catinton Neighborhood

Luanda — A National Police officer was killed on Tuesday afternoon, in Catinton ward Maianga district, in Luanda, by unidentified gunmen who are still on the run.

The victim was second sub-chief Maurício Caripa, 55-year old, who was shot dead with a AKM-47 firearm.

Speaking to Angop Wednesday, the director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the provincial delegation of the Interior Ministry (MININT), intendant, Mateus Lemos Rodrigues, reported that the case occurred around 5pm.

"It all happened when a motorized patrol group with four police officers assigned to the district intervened in an attempted robbery of money inside a car and was surprised by gunshots and the agent was seriously injured before dying on the scene" he said.