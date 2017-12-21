20 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Thousands of English Cameroonians Flee to Nigeria

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — REFUGEE agencies are stepping up their presence in Nigeria to provide support to thousands of people fleeing government crackdowns in English-speaking areas of neighbouring Cameroon.

Amid the onslaught by government forces, more than 7 000 Cameroonians have fled the Central African country and sought refuge in southeastern Nigeria. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered some 7 204 arrivals in remote areas of Nigeria's Cross River State.

Thousands more are awaiting registration. Some 70 percent of the registered asylum seekers come from the area of Akwaya in south-west Cameroon. Women and children are the majority.

Local communities near the border are hosting them.

"As the unrest in Cameroon continues and more asylum seekers arrive, UNHCR is concerned that the local population's capacity will soon be stretched to its limits," said UNHCR spokesperson, Andrej Mahecic.

Since November 2016, Cameroon is suffering from a series of protests from the English-speaking northwestern and southwestern regions.

They allege marginalisation by the French-dominated government of President Paul Biya. Scores of activists have been killed or jailed as a result of these protests while media in the English part of the country was shut with journalists arrested.

