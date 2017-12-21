20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Civil Servants Receive Houses in Central Lobito

Benguela — The first residences of the centrality of Lobito, Benguela province, were delivered Tuesday, in an act directed by the Minister of Territory Planning and Housing, Ana Paula de Carvalho.

These are the first 118 dwellings of the 650 already completed type T3, between villas and apartments, built under the National Urbanism and Housing Program.

Civil servants from different sectors of activity, including local municipal administration, education, health, water, commercial banks and media, were beneficiaries at this early stage.

During the ceremony, the assistant municipal administrator of Lobito for the Economic and Social Area, Maria Calesso, was the first to receive from the hands of the Minister Ana Paula de Carvalho the keys to her new residence in that new centrality, in the up zone of the city of Lobito.

After delivering the houses, the Minister for Territorial Planning and Housing underscored the importance of the National Urbanism and Housing Program in helping the fulfillment of the dream of families through their own homes.

Ana Paula de Carvalho also assured that the houses delivered are ready to live, since they already offer technical conditions in terms of water and electrical energy, as well as drainage of waste water.

