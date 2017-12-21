20 December 2017

Angola: Deputy Governor Defends Commercial Network Improvements

Luena — The insertion of vegetables, fruits and other products produced locally in the commercial network of the Moxico market is necessary to encourage the small producers of the province, defended Tuesday in Luena, the provincial vice governor for the political, social and economic development sector, Alberto Masseca.

The official was speaking to Angop at the end of a visit that the provincial governor Gonçalves Muandumba made to the main commercial areas of the city of Luena, within the scope of the festive season.

Masseca noted the need to improve the commercial network by placing local products on the market to stimulate and facilitate small products to dispose of their products and upgrade the province's commercial network.

He guaranteed the existence of staple products in the province, besides others that are on the way to the city of Luena to face the demand at this time.

Regional supermarket manager Nosso Super, Lua Simão, said that the commercial surface has quantities of food for the festive season, as on Thursday they will receive another 15 trucks of food and other products to serve the population.

