Nigeria: Burkina Faso Hails Buhari On War Against Boko Haram, Corruption

Abuja — The Republic of Burkina Faso yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the "tangible" success he has recorded against the terrorist group, Boko Haram and on war against corruption.

The Burkina Faso Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Piabie Firmin N'do, made the commendation at the commemoration of the 57th anniversary of the independence of his country.

"I am particularly pleased by the tangible results achieved by HE Mr. Buhari in the fight against corruption, Boko Haram and organized crime", he stated in his opening speech.

President Buhari was represented at the event by Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, with former deputy governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, top ministry officials and a host of envoys in attendance.

The Ambassador also recounted the efforts of his country against a litany of challenges since they secured independence from France, 57 years ago.

"This hard-won independence, shows the tenacity of the Burkinabe people against all forms of oppression and injustice", he said.

According to him, "The government of Burkina Faso, is working to consolidate democracy and deepen the rule of law by fostering citizenship responsibility and strengthening social cohesion. Therefore, this year, the commemoration of the national day is placed under the theme: "Cultural diversity and responsible citizenship for a cohesive and harmonious Burkina Faso".

He expressed appreciation over the relationship between both West African countries, as he appreciated the support of Nigeria for Burkina Faso's Electoral Commission.

"There is exemplary cooperation between the two countries: the two Heads of State regularly consult on matters of common interest", he stated.

He also urged the country to strengthen its ties with his country in areas of the economy, culture and security.