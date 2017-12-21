Morocco: Libyan Minister Lauds Morocco's Role in Restoring Political Stability in His Country

Rabat — Minister of labour and training in the national union government in Libya Mehdi Ouaredmi El Amine Kadinou lauded, Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco's role in establishing political stability in his country.

Morocco, where the national unity government saw light under the Skhirat agreement, is making a political contribution and an active participation in achieving and restoring political stability in Libya, the minister said in a statement to the press after his talks with Minister Delegate for Moroccan expatriates and Migration Affairs Abdelkrim Benatiq.

The minister also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by Morocco to the negotiation process that led to the Skhirat agreement in 2015 under the UN aegis for the stabilization of the situation in Libya, stressing that his country has become, thanks to this agreement, "more stable at the social and security levels".

In this regard, El Amine Kadinou said he was "confident" in the future of Libya, highlighting the first signs of social and security stability in Libya in 2018.

He also noted that his visit to Morocco is part of the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries in the field of employment and expertise sharing.

The minister said that Morocco and Libya will implement in 2018 bilateral cooperation agreements that were signed in 1983, including those relating to employment and social security.