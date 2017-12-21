Sudan: Widespread Bread Shortages, Sudan Fuel Crisis Halts Transport

analysis

Sudan — Khartoum and a number of Sudanese states are experiencing a severe bread and fuel crisis. Transport has ground to a halt leaving many stranded.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the main stations of El Shuhada in Omdurman, the central station in Khartoum North (Bahri), the stadium and Jackson in Khartoum were crowded with hundreds of people after the vehicles stopped because of lack of fuel.

Northern State

Witnesses from Karma in the Northern State said the security services are monitoring the fuel stations and allowing each person to take no more than three gallons. They explained that any quantities more than that must be certified by the security services.

El Gezira

El Gezira state is experiencing a severe fuel and bread crisis.

Residents of Wad Madani told Radio Dabanga about the lack of fuel at most of the city's fuel stations except for three.

They said the vehicles line up in long queues in front of the fuel stations since early morning. Wad Madani is daily witnessing a lack of bread during the evening and the price of a loaf of bread rises outside the bakeries to one Pound by the evening.

Sennar

Residents of Senga in Sennar have complained of lack of fuel in the stations as a result of the lack of access to the state's fuel quota.

They also complain of the deepening bread crisis in the city during the past two days.

They said that the security services limit people from taking more than a few of bread for a family without permission.

South Kordofan

Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan is experiencing a severe bread crisis. People said that there is no bread to be found in the bakeries after 10 am.

The owners of bakeries attributed the crisis to the fact that the quota of flour given to them by economic security is only three sacks a day.

El Gedaref

The bread crisis in El Gedaref has entered its second month without finding a solution from the authorities.

The residents said they stand in long lines in front of bakeries for hours without getting enough bread.

They say that a number of bakeries are closed during day and evening periods because of the reduction of the daily quota of flour.

North Kordofan

Residents of El Obeid in North Kordofan have renewed their complaint about the worsening of bread crisis. They said they there are no looming signs for resolving the crisis.

The press leaders have received instructions by telephone from the security services not to publish any press material on the bread and fuel crisis in many cities of the country.