Sudan: Firewood Collectors Injured in Beating By Herders in North Darfur

Tabit — Eight women were severely injured in a beating from herders near Tabit north of Tawila in North Darfur on Wednesday.

One of the victims told Radio Dabanga that a group of displaced women were collecting firewood and straw when about 12 armed herders on camels attacked them beat them with rifle butts, sticks and whips and severely injured eight of them.

She alleges that the group that attacked them is known to the people of the area as affiliates of Omda Dagahsh. She pointed out that the group used to beat and expel the people on the pretext that the area is liberated and has become grazing land not for farming or wood collection.

The victims were Sadiya Yagoub, Hawa Suleiman, Shadia Yousif, Kubra Saleh, Nura Ishag, Darelsalam Yagoub, Aisha Zakariya, Halima Hassan and Fatima Ibrahim.