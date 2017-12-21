20 December 2017

Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (Cairo)

Egypt: The Terrorism Observatory Condemns the Al Arish Airport Attacks

The Terrorism Observatory condemns the Al Arish Airport attacks

EOHR's and AFHR's Terrorism Observatory strongly condemns the mortar attack that targeted Al Arish Airport on the morning of Tuesday 19th of December during a field inspection of police and military units stationed at the airport conducted by the Minister of Defense Colonel General Sedki Sobhi and the Minister of Interior Major General Magdi Abdel Ghafar. The attack left one Army officer dead and two soldiers injured. The attack also damaged a military helicopter parked on the Airport's tarmac.

The Observatory implores the Egyptian government to take all necessary measures to confront terrorism and capture the assailants so that they can answer for their crimes before justice.

The Observatory views this attack with growing concern as the attackers managed to further enhance their capabilities and managed to reach a well-guarded target while two of Egypt's highest security and military officials were present.

The Observatory reaffirms that such attacks are a violation of human rights and in particular the right to life which is guaranteed by the Universal Declaration for Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The Observatory also stresses that the international community is obliged to take collective action to face terrorism in accordance with the principles of Human Rights.

From his side Dr. Hafez Abu Seada the president of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) underlined the dangers terrorism poses on the security and stability of the region, as it causes thousands of fatalities from all backgrounds every year in the Middle East and around the world.

While Dr. Ahmed Al Hamli the president of the Arab Federation for Human Rights (AFHR) that the escalating pace of acts ofterrorism within recent years present a great threat to human civilization and the lives of innocent civilization. Al Hamli added that such attacks are a clear transgression of some of the most basic rights and freedoms that are safeguarded by international human rights law.

