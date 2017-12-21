Sudan: £31.5 Million UK Boost for Sudan Humanitarian Fund

Khartoum — A multi-year £31.5 million contribution from the United Kingdom to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund is to help keep the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in operation and help meet the needs of people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks and refugees fleeing the crisis in South Sudan.

A joint statement by the UN and UK today states that the contribution from the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) is to help the humanitarian community in Sudan provide life-saving support to millions in need of assistance.

"Through the flexible Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF), a multi-donor pool fund managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Kingdom funding supports Sudan's most critically vulnerable populations in times of need and plays a vital emergency response role in close coordination with the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission," the statement reads.

"There are significant shortfalls in the funding required to address the humanitarian needs in Sudan, which makes responding to new emergencies difficult and puts lives at risk. This additional contribution by the United Kingdom will enable humanitarian agencies to continue to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance by meeting the needs of the most vulnerable people, and helps the International Community to play its role in supporting the Government to respond," said Dr Christopher Pycroft, the Head of DFID in Sudan.

Critical time

DFID has been steadfast in its backing to the SHF since its inception, and its latest contribution comes at a critical time. As a strategic fund, the SHF constitutes 8 per cent of the funding available to humanitarian partners in Sudan, and plays a vital role in providing an effective, coordinated, prioritised and principled humanitarian response.

The United Kingdom will provide an additional £11.5 million for 2017, which is their second contribution to the SHF this year. Multi-year funding provides a measure of flexibility in countries where humanitarian scenarios may change year-on-year, allowing donors to engage in programmes that may cause longer term impact and reduce aid dependency.

The donation from the United Kingdom boosts Sudan's $804 million Humanitarian Response Plan 2017 (HRP 2017), currently closing the year with a 55% funding shortfall.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from the United Kingdom. In light of the significant funding gaps this year, this second allocation is a testament to its commitment to the people of Sudan and the humanitarian community," said Selva Ramachandran, Humanitarian Coordinator, a.i. for Sudan.