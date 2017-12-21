20 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Mining Critics Held in Port Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — On Monday the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Port Sudan arrested activists Osman El Bagir and Hashim Ali for their anti-mining activities at Wadi El Alagi archaeological area.

Sources in Port Sudan told Radio Dabanga that on Monday morning the security services summoned El Bagir and Hashim who were still being held on Tuesday.

Osman El Bagir has criticised the authorities for granting permission to the mining companies to work at Wadi El Alagi archaeological area in the Red Sea state, while the second detainee Hashim Ali has been holding and following the file of the judicial proceedings against Um Risharish mining company which is active at Wadi El Alagi.

Sudan

Turkey's President Erdogan on Africa - allAfrica's Exclusive Interview

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in an interview with AllAfrica ahead of a visit to three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.