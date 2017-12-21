Sudan: Mining Critics Held in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — On Monday the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Port Sudan arrested activists Osman El Bagir and Hashim Ali for their anti-mining activities at Wadi El Alagi archaeological area.

Sources in Port Sudan told Radio Dabanga that on Monday morning the security services summoned El Bagir and Hashim who were still being held on Tuesday.

Osman El Bagir has criticised the authorities for granting permission to the mining companies to work at Wadi El Alagi archaeological area in the Red Sea state, while the second detainee Hashim Ali has been holding and following the file of the judicial proceedings against Um Risharish mining company which is active at Wadi El Alagi.