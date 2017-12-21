20 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Bar Association to Assist Families of Misteriya Raid Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — Darfur Bar Association has announced that it will be "assisting some families to achieve justice" following alleged violations by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the raid on Misteriya in Kutum locality, North Darfur on November 26.

The raid resulted in the arrest of Musa Hilal, his sons, brothers, and many of his entourage, but, however North Darfur Minister of Defence, Ali Mohammed Salim, has denied that there were 12 civilian casualties.

The Bar Association said in a statement that it has received a number of requests from some of the families affected by the violations, led by the family of Adam Khater, the Prince of Olad Eid in Central Darfur, who was allegedly tortured to death by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in transit to Khartoum following the raid and arrests.

The association has confirmed that it will begin helping the affected families to achieve justice and called on the authorities to allow the families of detainees to meet their lawyers, treat them in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the provisions of Islamic law Sharia, not torture them or refer them to trial but release them.

The Revolutionary Awakening Council, led by Musa Hilal, has issued a list of more than 100 detainees after the recent incidents including the arrest of three brothers from a Misteriya area namely a Border Guards officer El Tahir Hamdan, Mohammed Hamdan and El Nazir Hamdan.

Sudan

Turkey's President Erdogan on Africa - allAfrica's Exclusive Interview

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in an interview with AllAfrica ahead of a visit to three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.