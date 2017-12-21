20 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur - Three Injured, 16 Held in RSF Market Raid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dato — Three people were injured, 16 others arrested, and a quantity of cash and goods seized in a raid on the market of Dato in Gireida locality, South Darfur by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Dato residents told Radio Dabanga that on Monday, a large force of RSF troops came from the state capital of Nyala and raided the market and districts of Dato administrative unit on the pretext of collecting weapons.

They said that the RSF troops "indiscriminately beat a large number of residents in the market and the districts with rifle butts and sticks, causing injuries to three people who were transferred to Gireida hospital".

They allege that the RSF men stole cash and a number of mobile phones from the residents of Dato market.

The residents said that the rapid support militia arrested 16 people, including a number of notables and took them to unknown places, this along with forcing the residents to stay indoors.

Elders of Dato administrative unit suggest that the raid was carried out against the backdrop of the RSF accusing Dato residents of being members of the opposition (Torabura), as well as being behind the events between the localities of Gireida and Yassin in which two people were killed and another was injured on Saturday.

Sudan

Turkey's President Erdogan on Africa - allAfrica's Exclusive Interview

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in an interview with AllAfrica ahead of a visit to three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.