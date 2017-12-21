Sudan: Passenger Seized By Central Darfur Security

Nierteti — Members of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested a man who was about to travel to Zalingei on Tuesday morning. Witnesses and family are baffled by his arrest.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that Ismael Abdelrahman (25) was arrested in Nierteti in Central Darfur.

Eight armed members of the NISS driving a Land Cruiser and a motorcycle apprehended Ismael Abdelrahman at the transport station as he was about to board a vehicle to Zalingei, arrested him and took him to the offices of the security apparatus in Nierteti.

The witnesses said they did not know the reasons or motives for the arrest.