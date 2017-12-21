20 December 2017

European Union Naval Force Somalia (Northwood)

Djibouti: Spanish MPRA Passes 10000 Flying Hours for EU Navfor Counter-Piracy Operations.

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Spanish Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircrafts (MPRA) in Djibouti, reached this major milestone shortly after 9 years of continual support to EU NAVFOR.

The highly capable Orion P-3C can operate either alone or in coordination with other assets including EU NAVFOR's helicopters and warships. It can use its inherent flexibility, speed, reach, and response time, to assist maritime vessels under pirate attack.

Both Spain and Germany have deployed MPRAs to the Somali coast since the start of Operation Atalanta. The expertise gained by their respective crews is a key factor contributing to the success of the EU NAVFOR Operation.

The Spanish Orion detachment, under the Command of Lieutenant Colonel Javier Caballero Calzada, flew past the figure of 10,000 flight hours earlier this month. This is the 30th time a new flight crew has taken control of the MPRA and the 56th time the supporting detachment has changed in the last 9 years.

The aircraft has changed as well as the crew over the last 9 years, with a P-3 Orion from 11th Wing (Morón Air Base) taking over from the D4s (CN-235s) from Wing 46 (Gando Air Base), Wing 48 (Air Base of Cuatro Vientos) and Wing 49 (Son San Juan Air Base).

The Spanish MPRA, since the beginning of the detachment, have been a key element in the fight against piracy in the waters of the Indian Ocean, collaborating with the Naval Units of EU NAVFOR Somalia and other Djibouti based MPRAs operating with CTF151 providing stability and security to the ships that pass through the zone.

Djibouti

EU Navfor Operation Commander Meets With Djiboutian Authorities

Major General Charlie Stickland, EU NAVFOR Operation Commander recently visited His Excellency (H.E) Adam Kulach, Head… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 European Union Naval Force Somalia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.