Sudan: President Kagame Says His Country Keen to Boost Bilateral Relations With Sudan

Khartoum — President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has underlined his country's keenness to develop relations with Sudan in all fields of cooperation in a way that achieve intrests of the two sides

He told the joint session which the two presidents addressed at the republican palace on Wednesday that Rwanda is ready to work with the Sudan as friends in the interests of the two peoples.

He referred to the challenges that faced the two countries and how the two governments were able to overcome the legacy of war that marred life in the two countries for a long time

He expressed his appreciation for the cooperation his country found from the Sudan, calling on the sudn to back his country, Rwanda, in the health, agriculture and education domains where Sudan has gained considerable experience.

He said his country's position towards the ICC is that of the African Unions summits which called for a pull out of the ICC.

He congratulated the Sudan on the occasion of the Sudan national day, wishing Sudan and its people prosperity and development.