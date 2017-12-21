Sudan: Voluntary Return and HAC Agreement On Repatriation Coordination

Khartoum — The Sudan Commissioner for the Voluntary Return, Tajuldeen Ibrahim, and the commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, have underlined the need for coordination on matters related to the return of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons to their home areas in Darfur, and to revise the statics relative to IDPs and refugees.

The two sides them agreed that this would be the official statistic of the government with regard to the IDPs and the refugees.

Commissioner Tajuldeen said the meeting reviewed plans and programmes related to the return of the refugees and the IDPs in Darfur states during the fiscal year 2018-2020

He referred to the agreement to implement sustainable solution which will come up with solutions and options for the IDP of either returning to their villages, be relocated or integrated in the local communities.

He said it was also agreed that all relief and emergency resources be converted to rehabilitation and development programmes