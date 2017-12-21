20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Voluntary Return and HAC Agreement On Repatriation Coordination

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan Commissioner for the Voluntary Return, Tajuldeen Ibrahim, and the commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, have underlined the need for coordination on matters related to the return of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons to their home areas in Darfur, and to revise the statics relative to IDPs and refugees.

The two sides them agreed that this would be the official statistic of the government with regard to the IDPs and the refugees.

Commissioner Tajuldeen said the meeting reviewed plans and programmes related to the return of the refugees and the IDPs in Darfur states during the fiscal year 2018-2020

He referred to the agreement to implement sustainable solution which will come up with solutions and options for the IDP of either returning to their villages, be relocated or integrated in the local communities.

He said it was also agreed that all relief and emergency resources be converted to rehabilitation and development programmes

Sudan

Turkey's President Erdogan on Africa - allAfrica's Exclusive Interview

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in an interview with AllAfrica ahead of a visit to three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.