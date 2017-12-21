20 December 2017

UN News Service

Congo-Kinshasa: Thousands in DR Congo's Restive Kasais to Benefit From UN Food and Nutrition Efforts, but Challenges Remain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Against the backdrop of severe hunger as a result of conflict in central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the United Nations emergency food relief and food security agencies are stepping up their response to assist more than 100,000 people.

"These interventions will not only protect vulnerable people, but help revive agricultural production and boost social cohesion in communities affected by the crisis," Claude Jibidar, the head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) operations in the country, said Wednesday.

Together with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), WFP will distribute fortified maize meal, legumes, fortified vegetable oil and iodized salt, as well as cash, 18,000 households - whether displaced, returnee or host families - across DRC's Greater Kasai province.

In particular, children aged 6-59 months, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers will be provided with special nutrition supplement treatments for three months.

On its part, FAO will supply vegetable-growing kits - hoe, rake, spade, watering can, and vegetable and fruit seeds - to allow families to eat for two months and sell what they don't consume.

"We are able to ramp up our efforts and work closely together to prevent people, including young children, from dying of hunger and malnutrition," added Alexis Bonte, the acting head of FAO programme in the country.

Also on the cards is trainings on raising guinea pigs as a source of protein; processing and marketing bamboo for firewood, utensils, baskets, canoes and fishing equipment; and setting up vegetable gardens near women's associations and health centres.

The programmes will be rolled out in partnership with the country's Ministry of Agriculture and local non-governmental organizations.

Resources required for the efforts have been made available through a $10 million funding assistance provided by the Government of Belgium.

'Tragedy' felt by Congolese people 'demands' greater solidarity

However, despite the initiative, the humanitarian crisis in the region continues to grow and become more complicated.

Across the strife-torn Kasai region, formerly a rich maize-growing region, more than 3.2 million people suffer from severe hunger and there is widespread malnutrition among children.

The conflict has also driven over a million people from their homes and farmlands.

"The tragedy experienced by the Congolese people demands greater solidarity," said the two UN agencies, underlining the need for lasting peace that allows everyone "to grow their own food, rebuild their livelihoods and secure a more prosperous future."

Congo-Kinshasa

Secretary-General's Year-End Letter to Staff

Dear Colleagues, Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.