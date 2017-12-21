Gambia: 'I Am Satisfied With My Boys Performance' Banjul United Coach

The Banjul United head coach, in a post-match interview with this reporter said that he is satisfied with his players' performances despite the loss against city rivals- Real de Banjul on Tuesday.

"Definitely today I give my credit to my players but it was just fortunate for us we conceded through an own goal and we cannot do anything about that" he said.

"It is very unfortunate to concede that own goal in the second half"

"It is very poor and our best player unfortunately did that, it was not bad actually because they did well but rather unfortunate for us".

On the miss of his two key players, he said it is difficult to miss key players Omar Jaiteh, and Malick Sarr . "Is a big loss for me but it is the game, they take cards and go and play. We have a long way to go. We are playing against the big teams and we will rectify our mistakes, as i said I am satisfied with our performance.

Banjul United are currently sitting 6th in the League table with 7 points.

Banjul United will face Marimo today at 16:00.