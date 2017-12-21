Gambia: The Gambia Rhinos Rugby Club to Host Akanton Rugby Club of Zig

The Gambia only Rugby team, Rhinos will play against Akanton of Ziguinzhor Cassamance in a double leg match in the Gambia schedule to take place on the 28th to 29th December 2017 at the Serrekunda East Football field.

The visiting team from Cassamance is expected to arrive in the Gambia on the 27th December for what will be a test match between the two clubs. Rhinos Reugby Team can be tentatively substituted as the national rugby team of the Gambia hence its only existence as an amateur rugby team clocking 13 years now.

It is beleived to be the first major test game of Rhinos apart from playing against British regiment who visited MRC some years ago. Akanton a well experienced team in Senegal is a strong Rugby team who participated in regular rugby tournaments organised by the Senegalese Rugby Federation.

The head coach/captain of Rhino, Amadou Bayo alias John Cena at their training ground, said that this test match has a great importance to Rhinos Rugby team as it exposes the team to future international tournaments. He said this i is an opportunity to give Gambia a start of fresh page in terms of how rugby is being portrayed in Gambian sport.

Mr. Bayo said that Akanton players came to the Gambia to study Rhino and they have spent some time training together. He added he believes that they have great players who are enthusiastically looking forward to the match and equally merging their experience and skills.

Mr. Bayo stressed the need for sports authorities in the Gambia to give regards to Rugby due to the game's position in the international spotlight and the Olympics making it a concern and need to have a strong governing body in the Gambia. He added that as far as Rhinos is concerned they are always training despite lack of support coming forth from the GNOC or the Sport Council.

"The team is in intense training ahead of the match and that is what we always do" Bayo said.