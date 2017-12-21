Gambia: Fuel Prices Increase

For the second straight month, diesel and petrol prices have been increased since 1st December 2017. This came in the wake of a global crude price increase on the international market.

This is another increase in the price of fuel after the Ministry started pegging fuel prices to developments in the international oil market.

Foroyaa visited the GALP petrol station in Churchill's town yesterday. There it was confirmed by the pump attendants that the price of fuel has increased since the beginning of December; that the sale of fuel has dropped and most customers complain of the increment of the fuel price without any reduction in transport fares.

The pump attendant who spoke to this reporter said before the increment, diesel was sold for D45.75 per litre while petrol was sold for D47.55 per litre; that the prices now are: Diesel-D48.16 / Petrol-D49.27; that the same goes to other petrol stations within the Kanifing Municipality except for one station at Latrikunda Sabiji, that has reduced D1.00 from the current price increase.

During the year 2017, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs released a statement indicating that Government has reduced the domestic pump price of petrol, diesel and kerosene. The Finance Ministry urged oil marketing Companies to adhere to the prices as they will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market and make appropriate adjustments when necessary.