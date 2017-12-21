Gambia: 'We Are On the Right Track' Real De Banjul Coach

Majorr Saine, head coach for the Real de Banjul side said his club is going on the right track following 1-0 victory over their city rivals- Banjul United on Tuesday.

He said his club trained as normal because they need the 3 points against Banjul United, adding that they have 5 points now, 8 points means now we are going to top.

"We played 5 games, we loss one, win 2 and drew 2 so I think we are on the right track now" Majorr said in a post match interview.

"I did not do extra training for the match because I brought Banjul United from the 3rd Division to the 1st Division. I know the type of players who are currently playing and I know when to defend and when to attack"

"Tactically, we won by stopping their main player and capitalized on their weaknesses, I think that paid dividend today- we created many chances but managed to score only a lone goal through an own goal through Banjul United's Musa Camara."

"We are on the right track now and we are working with the strikers day in and day out so it will come because we have sold most of our strikers to Senegalese so we are working with new strikers, so it will take time before they adopt to the system of play. We are hopeful that everything will be ok before the end of the first round ".

Real has renewed their title chase of the GFF division league.