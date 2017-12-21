Gambia: What Is Holding Licences to Establish Media Houses?

A new political dispensation should have led to the elimination of all bureaucratic obstacles in establishing Newspapers, Radio Stations and Televisions. Prohibitive laws were made which required the execution of a bond of 500,000 dalasi before one could establish a Newspaper.

If such standards are not established before one could have license to open a radio and television station, the new start of the country would serve the interest of a few. This would shatter the hopes of many media practitioners who have waited tirelessly to exercise their right to operate a media house. The Minister should look into the issue of licenses to operate media houses and make them media friendly.