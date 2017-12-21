20 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'First Lady's Office Is Constitutional' - Finance Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Amie Sanneh

"The office of the first lady is Constitutional because it is the Constitution that gives the president the power to establish office."

These were the remarks of the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs at the National Assembly, while responding to concerns raised by deputies during the debate on the 2018 Appropriation Bill. National Assembly Members are still concerned as to why the Finance Minister has retained the budget for the establishment of an office for the First Lady.

Mr. Sanneh said it may be debatable but that if they look at what is budgeted for the office of first Lady, it is not worthy of arguing as it is just the permanent secretary and protocol that it is requesting for. "This could have been easily dealt with by putting her activities under the president's office because if she is travelling, she can go with a permanent secretary or protocol. So we just split this to show that these are the salaries of the permanent secretary and protocol. She has no salary, no vehicle." He emphasized that it is basically symbolic in a way and does not think that it is worth. "It's just the name that has a debatable attraction but I don't think it should call for all the commotion that is on," he concluded.

Gambia

Laly Diab Reappears At 'Janneh Commission

Ms. Laly Diab, former Managing Director of Unique Transport Services Company (UTSCO) and Sindola Safari Lodge,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.